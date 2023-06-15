7 cheap barbecues to get your summer sizzling

There's nothing like eating sausages, burgers or kebabs on a lovely summer afternoon with friends and family. Here are our picks of budget barbecues and deals that won't break the bank.

We've kept our choices between £100 and £200. In that price point a barbecue will typically be smaller, use charcoal, and be portable or tabletop. Our selection should cover most grilling situations, but check out our barbecue reviews to make sure you're getting the right model for your needs.

Cheap charcoal barbecues

B&Q Pondera Black Charcoal Barbecue (typical price: £105)

Two cooking areas

98 x 119 x 72cm (HxWxD)

Recommended fuel: charcoal briquettes

We like: Two adjustable grills

We don't like: No lid

This B&Q barbecue features two adjustable cooking zones so you can grill different foods at separate temperatures. This can be great if you're cooking a wide variety of foods for a summer feast.

There isn't lid though, so you're better off with a different model if you're planning on smoking meats or slow cooking.

Read our B&Q Pondera barbecue review to find out how well it cooks foods like steaks and chicken.

You can buy it direct from B&Q for £105 .

Read our expert advice on how to buy the best barbecue.

Argos American Style Charcoal Barbecue (typical price: £135)

Can grill or smoke food

138 x 103 x 99cm (HxWxD)

Recommended fuel: charcoal briquettes

We like: Adjustable-height charcoal pan, built-in thermometer

We don't like: Big and heavy – 22.6kg

This American-style barbecue from Argos is a great entry-level model that offers a lot of flexibility. The charcoal pan can be adjusted to increase or decrease the amount of direct heat you're applying to the food being cooked or smoked. There's a bottle opener built-in, too – which we thought was a nice touch.

Read our Argos Home American Style Charcoal barbecue review to see how well it cooks.

Normally £170, this barbecue is currently on sale at Argos for £135 .

Tower ORB Pro T978511 BBQ (typical price: £149)

54cm circular cooking grill

142 x 133 x 74cm (HxWxD)

Recommended fuel: barbecue charcoal or suitable solid fuel

We like: Large wheels on bottom

We don't like: No tool hooks

This Tower barbecue comes fitted with a warming rack so you can cook your main course without your side dishes getting cold or overcooked. There's also lots of space for prep-work on the two side shelves and storage underneath.

It also comes fitted with two large wheels, which is good if you're wheeling it out into your yard or don't have a paved surface where you cook.

Read our Tower ORB Pro review to find out if this barbecue sizzles or fizzles.

Cheap gas barbecues

Cadac Safari Chef 2 (typical price: £125)

The Cadac Safari Chef 2

28cm circular grill

34 x 35 x 36cm (HxWxD)

Recommended fuel: butane propane canisters

We like: Very energy efficient – a Which? Eco Buy

We don't like: Might be too small if you have a lot of food to make

Labelled as an Eco Buy by our testers, the Cadac Safari Chef 2 is a small, portable grill that's extremely energy efficient. It comes with several attachments that allow it to be a regular barbecue, a small flat-top grill, a saucepan, or have a lid for oven-style cooking.

The modular design is great if you're looking for a portable all-in-one system that can fit easily on a table, but its small size may leave you lacking the space to cook for a large group.

Read our Cadac Safari Chef 2 review to find out how well this Eco Buy grills.

Char-Broil Grill2Go X200 (typical price: £170)

42 x 28cm grilling area (WxD)

57 x 72 x 47cm (HxWxD)

Recommended fuel: butane-propane mixture

We like: Large cooking area for a portable grill

We don't like: Heavy for a portable grill (7kg)

Another portable gas barbecue, this grill from Char-Broil comes with many features of larger, freestanding models but in a more compact package. It has a built-in lid, temperature gauge, fat-drip tray, and two burners.

While it's 'portable', it still has quite a bit more cooking space than similar models – making it a great option if you're limited on space.

Read our Char-Broil Grill2Go X200 review to see if this barbecue is worth it.

Cheap electric barbecues

Cadac E Braai (typical price: £169.99)

39cm circular grilling area

42 x 43 x 54cm (HxWxD)

8.2kg

We like: Compact

We don't like: Might be too small if you need to cook lots

If you're looking to grill indoors or you have limited space, this electric barbecue from Cadac is a good option to consider. It comes with a ceramic-coated barbecue grid and dome lid, with options to buy a paella pan and pizza stone that are sold separately. It has a large range of temperatures to work with, so you can use it as a grill or a slow cooker.

For a portable barbecue, it's still quite heavy at 8.2kg, which might make it harder to carry for some. While it's bigger than the other Cadac barbecue featured above, it still might be too small for large parties.

How does this electric grill compare with traditional models? Read our Cadac E Braai review to find out.

Can I get a dual-fuel barbecue for under £150?

The short answer is typically not. Sometimes you can find units on sale for around £150, but they'll usually cost you £300+ for a cheap one. That said, the cheapest dual-fuel barbecue we've tested is, at time of writing, on sale for £200 from Argos – £100 off the normal price.

Our cheapest dual-fuel barbecue on test:

Argos Home Premium Combination Barbecue (typical price: £305)

Two separate grilling zones with lids

57 x 72 x 47cm (HxWxD)

Recommended fuel: charcoal briquettes and propane

We like: Loads of built-in features

We don't like: No adjustable grill height

It's a two-in-one but also not: this dual-fuel barbecue from Argos Home is essentially a charcoal and gas barbecue merged into one model, and each section has its own lid.

It has built-in thermometers, warming racks, storage shelves, spice racks, towel hooks, wheels, smoker capabilities, and comes with a propane regulator. A propane gas tank is sold separately; if you want to use butane you'll have to purchase a different regulator.

Our tests have often found that jack-of-all-trade products tend to truly be the masters of none. Read our Argos Home Premium Combination barbecue review to see if it lives up to all of its feature-packed specifications.

How much do you need to spend for a good barbecue?

For less than £100 we've tested barbecues that dazzle us, while others leave us frazzled. You'll typically get a smaller or portable model that's fueled by charcoal. Larger models at this price can be flimsy or unsteady, which could end quite badly considering you've got red hot coals or gas burning above your feet.

On the other hand, you probably don't need to spend more than £700 on a barbecue, unless you're after a specific model or design, such as a kamado-style Japanese barbecue. The average price of our tested Best Buys comes out at £580.

A smaller, cheaper barbecue can be good to cook for a few friends in the garden. However, with a larger party you might find yourself needing something with more cooking space. A larger barbecue can cost around £200 to £300, although we've liked tested models that cost less.

Our tests have shown that there isn't always a link with price and quality. The most important aspects of a barbecue are how well it can grill veggies, meats and other foods, whether it heats up quickly, has good temperature control, is well-built and stable.

Before buying any grill, we highly recommend reading our barbecue reviews to find the best model to suit your needs.

Find out how we test barbecues to see what determines our Best Buys.