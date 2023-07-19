Which? Shorts podcast: can you attract more bees to your garden?

This week we hear how, as new research shows the negative impact of busy roads on the local bee population, we discuss the things you can do to make your garden more welcoming for bees and other insect species.

Listen here to the full episode, written by Dr Ken Thompson, and read by Which? senior researcher and writer Ian Aikman.

We bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.

