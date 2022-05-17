We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.

News.

18 May 2022

Which? Shorts podcast: Cryptocurrencies made clear

Listen to our podcast as we explain the ins and outs of cryptocurrencies and whether you should consider investing
Angus Farquhar

With the sharp fall in the value of cryptocurrencies dominating the news and new coins being conceived at pace, Episode Four of the new Which? Shorts podcast looks to demystify the world of digital currency. 

Which? Shorts features bite-size advice articles from experts from our family of magazines. Hand picked and curated, they offer original insight on a whole range of topics that influence and impact our lives. 

In this episode James O’Malley breaks down the complicated world of cryptocurrency and the blockchain which underpins it all. 

With potential for huge gains, but also big crashes and scams, we examine the technology and systems behind cryptocurrencies, whether they are something that you should invest in and what lies in the future for digital currencies.

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists. 

Listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Which? Shorts Episode Four: Crypto currencies made clear 

You can read the full transcript for episode four of Which? Shorts here.

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app. 

Be more money savvy

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy

More on this

Related articles

More on this

Related articles