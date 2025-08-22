8 travel insurance myths that could ruin your trip

Summer holidays should be about switching off, not worrying about small print. But too many travellers still fall for travel insurance myths that can cost thousands.

Here Which? separates fact from fiction – busting the biggest myths so you know exactly what is, and isn’t, covered before you fly.

Myth 1: Travel insurance is only for medical emergencies

Medical cover is one of the most important parts of a policy, but it’s not the only reason to buy travel insurance.

Good policies also protect you if your trip is cancelled or cut short, your luggage is lost or stolen, or your flights are delayed. Some include legal cover too, which can help if you’re involved in an accident abroad.

Without this wider protection, even small disruptions can cost hundreds of pounds. Missed flights, lost passports or cancelled hotels can quickly add up, so it pays to check the level of cover included.

We recommend at least £5m for medical expenses, at least £2,000 of cancellation cover (or enough to cover the full cost of your holiday) and around £1,500 for baggage – more if you’re travelling with expensive items.

Myth 2. Ehic and Ghic cover all medical costs abroad

A Global Health Insurance Card (Ghic) or European Health Insurance Card (Ehic) gives you access to state healthcare in European countries on the same basis as residents. If locals receive free or discounted treatment, you will too. The cards can also help with ongoing care for pre-existing conditions while you are away.

But they are not a substitute for travel insurance. They won't cover private hospitals, getting you back to the UK if you're seriously ill, or non-medical issues such as cancellations and stolen luggage. In some places, you may even have to pay upfront and claim the money back later.

An Ehic or Ghic is useful to carry, but you still need travel insurance to avoid large bills and wider risks.

Myth 3. Your bank or credit card gives full cover

Some current accounts and credit cards come with travel insurance as a perk, but it's rarely as straightforward as it sounds. Policies often have strict conditions such as age limits, exclusions for pre-existing medical conditions or limits on how long each trip can be.

Relying on this cover without checking the small print could leave you exposed. For example, if you're over the age limit or fail to declare a medical condition, your claim could be rejected. Extras such as winter sports cover or gadget protection may not be included either.

Bank or card cover can be useful if it fits your circumstances, but you should always read the policy in detail and make sure it meets your needs before you travel.

Myth 4. You can wait until you travel to buy insurance

While you can technically take out a policy on the day you travel, or even after you have left, this can seriously limit your protection.

If you only buy cover at the airport, you won't be protected for anything that happens beforehand. This means that if you have to cancel due to illness, injury or a family emergency, you could be left out of pocket for any non-refundable costs.

The safest option is to buy cover as soon as you book. That way, cancellation protection begins straight away and you're not left exposed in the run-up to your holiday.

Myth 5. All policies cover adventure sports

Most travel insurance only covers low-risk holiday activities. Anything classed as adventurous, such as skiing, scuba diving or jet skiing, is often excluded unless you add it on.

If you're injured while taking part in these sports without the right cover, your policy may not pay out. That could leave you facing large medical bills as well as the cost of specialist rescue.

Always check the activities section of your policy and add extra cover if your plans go beyond the basics.

Myth 6. It’s cheaper to buy one policy per trip

Single-trip insurance is designed for a one-off journey. Annual multi-trip policies cover you for 12 months and usually work out cheaper if you take three or more holidays in that time.

With annual cover, you don't need to tell the insurer each time you go away, as long as the region matches what is on your policy – for example, Europe or worldwide, including the USA.

If you only take one holiday, a single-trip policy is likely to be the most cost-effective. But if you travel more often, annual cover can reduce the overall cost while also saving the hassle of arranging insurance each time.

Myth 7. You can’t get insurance with a medical condition

Having a medical condition does not stop you from getting travel insurance, but you do need to declare it. If you leave it out, your insurer could refuse a claim later.

While some standard policies exclude certain conditions, there are specialist insurers that provide cover. You may need to pay more, and in some cases, the policy will only cover emergencies rather than routine treatment, but it's still possible to travel with protection in place.

The key is to be honest about your health when you apply. That way, you can find a policy suited to your circumstances and avoid problems if you need medical help abroad.

Myth 8. Older travellers must buy ‘senior’ policies

Specialist ‘over-65’ or ‘senior’ travel insurance policies are widely advertised, but you don't always need them. Many standard policies will still cover older travellers, provided you meet the age limit and declare any medical conditions.

Some features, such as higher medical cover or lower excesses, may be particularly useful in later life. However, policies marketed at older travellers can sometimes be far more expensive without offering much extra protection.

It is worth comparing both standard and specialist policies. That way, you can check which option offers the right cover at a fair price, rather than assuming a ‘senior’ label means better value.