Which? Shorts podcast: exotic investments that aren’t as they seem

From tropical islands to whisky casks, we explore the exotic investment schemes that aren't quite what they seem.

Which? Shorts features bite-size advice articles from experts across the whole spectrum of Which? content. You can listen to our latest in-depth features from our family of magazines. Hand-picked and curated, they offer original insight on a whole range of topics that influence and impact our lives.

Listen here as in this episode, read by Which? Money podcast host Lucia Ariano, Which? journalist Faye Lipson explores how large parts of the investment world remain unregulated, and how social media is only helping scammers to operate on a global scale.

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

You can download a full transcript of episode 23 of Which? Shorts here .

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.