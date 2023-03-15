Which? Shorts podcast: exploring the alternative heating solutions of the future

This week we’re hearing about the alternative heating solutions that can cut energy bills and help future proof your home without replacing your entire heating system.

Read more in our home heating systems advice guides.

Listen here to the full episode, written by Which? senior researcher and writer Karen Lawrence, and video & audio executive producer Angus Farquhar

We bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

You can download a full transcript of episode 45 of Which? Shorts here .

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.