Why you're probably sat the wrong distance from your TV

We're not going to beat around the bush here... your TV probably isn't in the right place.

Look, we know the average UK living room isn't exactly set up for ideal TV positioning. You've got an alcove to fill, a fireplace to avoid and a treasured heirloom coffee table that really needs to take centre stage and rightly so.

But spare a thought for your TV. You likely spend hundreds of pounds on it, and watch it for several hours a day if UK averages are to be believed, so don't you want to make the most of that time and get the best viewing experience possible?

Of course you do.

How we determine the ideal viewing distance

Some of our TV tests use complex and outrageously expensive equipment to help us judge performance, but sometimes we get the best results with the human touch. To find optimum viewing distance, we ask a range of people of different ages and genders to come and watch TV. Placed in front of different sized sets, people move their chair around until they think the TV picture looks best.

Once enough have given us their feedback, we average the results to find the optimal viewing distance. It's as simple as that. Interestingly, our tests also found that women prefer to sit a bit further away from the TV than men.

It was also notable that based on results, most of you aren't actually sitting the right distance from a set.

Is your TV in the right position?

To find out how the results from our TV labs compared to Which? members, we asked over 1,200 of you how far you sit from your TV at home. According to our research, two thirds of you don't have the TV in the optimum position in the room. We're not talking about angle here, although we'll get to that because it can also make a difference, we're talking distance.

Sitting too close to a TV that's too big means you can't take it all in, you're moving your head to see the edges and corners. You can't take in the full majesty of a sweeping panorama or extreme close up of an actors eyes if you can't see the whole screen at once.

A small TV in a big living room is a problem too. Modern TVs are capable of creating staggering detail, but if you're sat 10-feet from a 43-inch TV then you're not going to see it.

The ideal viewing distance

Before you get your tape measure out, take a look at what we think is the best viewing distance for each screen size.

32-inch TV - seven feet/two metres

40 to 43-inch TV - eight feet/2.5 metres

48 to 50-inch TV - nine to 10 feet/2.7 to three metres

55-inch TVs - 11 to 12 feet/3.4 to 3.7 metres

65-inch TVs - 13 feet/four metres

Measure the distance from where you sit (it's best to measure from the back cushion rather than the edge of the seat) to your TV screen. If you're not sure how big your TV is then measure from one corner of the screen (not including bezels) diagonally to the other.

Now you know if you're in the sweet spot or fall outside of it. If you're out by just a few inches then consider moving your TV forward or back a bit. It may seem like a small change, but it can have a big benefit as you start to notice a bit more detail, or get more immersed in the entire experience rather than just parts of it.

How to improve TV viewing distance

Before you embark on a living room redesign, first see if it's worth it to you. Move your TV closer or further away until its the optimal distance and see what you think.

We think you'll notice an improvement, but you may feel differently. If you don't like where your TV's ended up then put it back, but if you do see a difference the consider having a bit or reshuffle of your furniture, or you could consider fitting it to the wall. We've got more advice in our guide on how to wall mount your TV.

Now, we know from our survey that asked people how far they sit from their TV that most people also aren't prepared to move any furniture, but now at least you're armed with this information next time you buy a TV.

When shopping for a new model, the size of it should be one of your main considerations because optimal distance can make all the difference.

What about the angle?

Depending on the TV you have, the viewing angle can be more detrimental than the distance. The best TVs look good no matter where you sit while others will look washed out and faded if you sit as little as 45 degrees off centre.

Try and angle your TV towards where most people sit in your room. This isn't always easy if you have a shallow unit, but a deeper one should give you a fair amount of freedom. If you're wall mounting your TV, go for a mount which gives you some control over horizontal and vertical angle.

All our TV reviews have a star rating for viewing angle, so you can see whether it's a good fit for how you watch it at home. We'll also mention if the viewing angle is particularly poor in the review.

