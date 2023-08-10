Wilko goes into administration: what you need to know

The retailer Wilko has gone into administration after it failed to secure a rescue deal, putting around 12,000 jobs at risk across its 400 stores.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has been appointed as administrator and is continuing to look for a buyer.

Wilko stores will stay open for now, with no immediate job losses.

Here, we explain what this means for any outstanding orders, returns or gift cards.

Will I receive my online order?

Wilko announced yesterday that home deliveries have been suspended.

Click and collect orders are still being accepted until the end of 10 August.

We've asked PwC for more information about whether online orders placed before home deliveries were suspended will be fulfilled. We'll update this page when we hear more.

If you don't receive your online order, you'll need to write to the administrators for a refund.

Read more: how to get your money back after a company goes bust

Will my gift card or voucher be honoured?

Gift cards and vouchers are being accepted in-store.

We recommend spending any you have as soon as possible, as the administrators can decide to stop honouring them at any point.

If this happens, you'll likely need to make a claim in writing to the administrators.

Unfortunately there's no guarantee you'll get all of your money back, and it could take up to 12 months to process the claim.

Find out more: use our letter template to claim refund for vouchers from bust company

Can I return items?

Returns for purchases made prior to the retailer going into administration are still being accepted.

We've asked PwC for more information on how you should make these returns.

As with gift cards, the administrators could take the decision not to accept returns at any point, so it's important to take back any unwanted items swiftly.

What are my consumer rights when a company goes bust?

Here's what you can do to get money back for any unwanted or faulty items:

Find out more about your rights when a retailer goes bust