Five winter sun destinations where your money will go further

Looking to beat the January blues but feeling strapped for cash post-Christmas? We’ve found five winter sun destinations where you can squeeze more from your money.

Flights to Los Angeles, the Dominican Republic and Abu Dhabi average at less than £500 return between January and February.

India isn’t the cheapest destination to travel to, but the cost on the ground makes up for it; decent accommodation is less than £65 per night. Meanwhile, in Thailand you’ll pay around £50 a night for a three- or four-star hotel - roughly the same as a three-course meal for two in the country.

Find winter sun with a Which? Recommended Provider: Hays , Jet2 , Kuoni , Saga , Trailfinders

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Return flight: £441

£441 Hotel: £68

£68 Average maximum temperature: 25℃

Visiting a capital city is rarely a cheap option, but in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) you could save up to £100 per night on accommodation in Abu Dhabi compared to Dubai - leaving you with more money for a shopping spree at Al Maryah mall.

Those looking for some R&R will be spoiled for choice with beaches. Enjoy city skyline views at Abu Dhabi Beach or head to luxury Kai Beach on Saadiyat Island for watersports and a contemporary restaurant serving gourmet burgers and cocktails.

For sightseeing, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Qaṣr Al-Waṭan presidential palace are among the city’s most impressive examples of Islamic architecture. Abu Dhabi is also home to several museums, including the Louvre, and a wide choice of theme parks for families.

Before returning home, shop for spices and artisanal crafts at the Old Souk.

India

Return flight: £1,052

£1,052 Hotel: £64

£64 Average maximum temperature: 24℃

Most first-timers to India start with the Golden Triangle (Delhi, Agra and Jaipur), which you can explore independently or on a guided tour. Visit Delhi’s museums, palaces and religious buildings before moving on to Agra to see the impressive Taj Mahal. While there, discover some of this city’s other Mughal masterpieces such as Agra Fort (also known as the Red Fort) and the Tomb of Akbar the Great. Then head to Jaipur, known for its pink sandstone architecture - none more famous than the Hawa Mahal (Palace of the Winds).

In January, the mercury hovers around the low 20s in those regions - warm, but comfortable for sightseeing. If you’re looking for a beach break, head to Goa in the south which has highs of 32℃ in February.

Thailand

Return flight: £540

£540 Hotel: £50

£50 Average maximum temperature: 33℃

Thailand is the cheapest winter sun destination for accommodation, with three- and four-star hotels typically costing the same as a three-course dinner for two. So it’s no surprise that Thailand is also one of our overall best-value destinations for 2023.

Most international flights land in Bangkok and whatever your onward travel plans, you should allow time to explore this vast metropolis. Visit the Damnoen Saduak floating market, receive a blessing at Wat Arun and see the famous reclining buddha at Wat Pho.

From Bangkok, you can fly south to beach resorts on Krabi or Phuket or retreat to the hills of Chiang Mai in the north for more temples and an abundance of wildlife. Thailand’s cross-country trains and sleeper services are an experience in themselves, so why not cut your carbon footprint and save money on a night’s accommodation?

Los Angeles, USA

Return flight: £447

£447 Hotel: £167

£167 Average maximum temperature: 20℃

Hollywood and Beverly Hills are so much more than their pop culture references. If it’s your first time in Los Angeles, you’ll want to tick off a Universal Studios tour before seeing what else this sprawling Californian city has to offer.

LA is also home to numerous art, science and history museums, notably the LA County Museum of Art and the Griffith Observatory. Keen walkers can take the trail to the top of Runyon Canyon Park for views across the entire city. And to experience an iconic LA sports game, head to the Dodgers Stadium for baseball or the SoFi Stadium to catch one of LA’s American football teams in action.

While LA is brimming with high quality restaurants, don’t miss out on the Grand Central Market - the city’s oldest and biggest public market selling street food from all over the world.

Santa Monica lies just west of Downtown LA. While there, take a stroll along Santa Monica Pier and spot the bodybuilders at Muscle Beach - or simply enjoy a bit of sunbathing yourself (no workout required). Later, indulge in some retail therapy or grab dinner in Downtown Santa Monica, an upscale shopping and dining district.

Dominican Republic

Return flight: £465

£465 Hotel: £162

£162 Average maximum temperature: 28℃

The Dominican Republic is one of the best-value Caribbean islands at any time of year, but hotels are up to £35 cheaper per night in January and February. Plus, it’s a prime time for whale watching.

With a northern coast dotted with soft-sand beaches and a myriad of all-inclusive resorts and golf courses, you won’t be short of options. But to really get away from it all, hop on a cheap charter flight to either Puerto Plata along the northern coast or Punta Cana in the southeast.

Peninsula de Samaná is one of the best spots to find humpback whales breaching off the coast as they congregate after their long annual migration from the north Atlantic feeding grounds (between January and March).

If you can pull yourself away from your sun lounger, head inland for a gentle hike in the green mountains around Jarabacoa. The central highlands have a great selection of inexpensive boutique guesthouses, allowing you to explore village life away from the crowds.

Our research

We looked at the average cost of flights and rooms per night in three- to four-star hotels in January and February in 2020 and 2022. Flight prices were provided by Skyscanner and rooms by Kayak. Temperatures are averages for January and February from Weather2travel.com. The cost of a three-course meal is from the Post Office Holiday Costs Barometer 2022.