You're losing money if your savings rate is less than 4%

Making money from your savings is an essential way to ensure your money is beating inflation. But it’s not as straightforward as it seems.
In this episode of the Which? Money podcast, we’re joined by Matthew Jenkin who shares new Which? research that shows a third of us still consider branch access important when deciding which provider to keep our money with.
Plus, Head of News at Moneyfacts, Adam French, crunches the numbers to reveal that physical bank branches are lagging behind challenger banks for the best savings rates on the market.
Click to download a transcript of this podcast.
