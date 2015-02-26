Which? briefing - Better protected? The consumer landscape reforms

Consumers need to be able to have confidence that consumer law is being enforced and that there is an effective deterrent against unfair and unsafe practices

The consumer landscape reforms, affecting the organisations and the responsibilities for consumer enforcement, began in 2012 with the creation of the Competition and Markets Authority.

In 2014 Which? published a report setting out concerns that the reforms were failing to tackle the main issues affecting local authority enforcement, and were instead likely to exacerbate them.

This report sets out the concerns about the greater reliance the reforms were placing on local authority Trading Standards Services (TSS) at a time when many local authorities were dramatically reducing their resourcing for Trading Standards. This report warns that that this risked undermining the basic consumer protection many people expect and offers a number of actions required to mitigate this risk.