Eight strategies to guide effective consumer representation - Which? briefing

Effective consumer representation helps regulators and government departments to understand consumers’ concerns and priorities and ensure that the sectors they cover deliver the outcomes that consumers need and expect

Genuinely competitive markets rely on consumers to drive competition by making the best choices for their circumstances. Consumers therefore need to be in a position where they can easily judge and compare issues such as price, quality, value and service. Engaging consumers and their representatives helps regulators to understand where consumers can’t or don’t engage effectively and to identify solutions that could encourage genuine competition.

