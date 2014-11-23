A degree of value: value for money from the student perspective - Which? report

Higher education has expanded from being an elite market to one that caters for the masses. Fifty years ago only 5% of people went to university, that figure is now over 40%. The UK has higher education institutions that are regarded among the best in the world. It is a sector that we are rightfully proud of and, when it is operating at its best, holds considerable value for individuals, the economy and society

Over the past two decades, government policy has supported the development of a market in higher education: incrementally at first, but more rapidly over the last couple of years.

This has been done to expand the sector, making it available to more students, but also with the intention of enhancing quality.

Reforms set out in the 2011 White Paper have resulted in significant changes to the landscape that students and providers operate within, including changes to funding, with students making higher contributions to the cost of their degree, and reforms to allow providers to recruit as many of the bestperforming students as they wish.