Care home sector - Which? super-complaint

The problems in the sector for consumers do not appear to have disappeared, and if anything have increased since the report by the OFT in 1998. However the range of tools available to the OFT for dealing with problems in this sector have increased. We think that given the economic structure issues raised in the first half of the paper, that only a thorough independent review of the care home sector, bearing in mind the extreme vulnerability of the group who depend on the market working well for them with their particular needs, can provide the necessary direction that this sector needs.

Read our full report:

Care home sector - Which? Super-complaint 97 Kb