The imbalance of power: the challenge of energy efficiency

Energy efficiency can play a crucial role in helping people to reduce their energy costs. The Government also wants it to play a central role in helping the UK meet its carbon reduction targets. Yet the Government’s current approach will deliver too little at too high a cost to consumers

For 19 years, successive governments have designed policies with the stated aim of greater adoption of energy efficiency measures in people’s homes.

They have required energy companies to pass on the cost of these policies to consumers through their bills. There has never been adequate monitoring of either the full cost or benefit of these schemes, but it is likely they will have cost consumers an estimated £8.4 billion between 2008 – 2015.

Yet still more than half of Britain’s 27 million homes do not have adequate insulation and many consumers don’t understand which are the most effective steps they can take to reduce their bills.