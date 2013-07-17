The imbalance of power: the challenge of decarbonisation

The UK’s electricity generating capacity needs renewing, and this needs to take a low-carbon approach to meet the government’s binding and ambitious carbon reduction and renewable energy targets. High upfront costs and long payback periods for investors make low-carbon electricity a risky business proposition. So policies are needed to encourage this investment

Ultimately these get paid for by electricity consumers: the cost of promoting this investment through subsidies and carbon taxes already adds an estimated £50 to the average domestic electricity bill. And these policy costs are expected to rise sharply over the next few years: by 2020, households will be paying an average of £120 a year (and around £315 if they have electric heating) even if they reduce the amount of electricity they use. Yet only one in four people is aware that they are paying for these policies through their bills