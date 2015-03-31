Turning up the heat: getting a fair deal for district heating users - Which? report

Most people in the UK get their heating from mains gas. They can switch suppliers if they aren’t getting a good deal and have protection if they are mis-sold a service, wrongly billed or their energy supply isinterrupted. In contrast, district heating customers have no opportunity to switch suppliers or right to redress should the service fail to meet expectations

Around 210,000 households across the UK are connected to district heat networks and the government believe this could rise to 8 million by 2030, representing around 14% of the UK’s total demand for heat. Despite the level of ambition, there is a lack of information about consumer experiences of district heating, making analysis of the sector challenging.

To better understand the consumer experience, Which? conducted a series of focus groups and telephone interviews with consumers on district heating. We also collected price data on more than 50 schemes supplying heat to around 87,000 households.