Turning up the heat: getting a fair deal for district heating users - Which? report

Around 210,000 households across the UK are connected to district heat networks and the government believe this could rise to 8 million by 2030, representing around 14% of the UK’s total demand for heat. Despite the level of ambition, there is a lack of information about consumer experiences of district heating, making analysis of the sector challenging.
To better understand the consumer experience, Which? conducted a series of focus groups and telephone interviews with consumers on district heating. We also collected price data on more than 50 schemes supplying heat to around 87,000 households.