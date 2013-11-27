Which? report - A local approach to energy efficiency

Energy efficiency is one of the most effective ways to help people reduce their energy bills, tackle fuel poverty and improve health outcomes, but itspotential is not being realised

Successive governments have sought to address the fact that the UK’s housing stock is amongst the least energy efficient in Europe. While this has led to some progress, we are still some way from ensuring that consumers can really overcome the many barriers they face in making their homes energy efficient.

A new approach is now needed and the new government needs to move swiftly to ensure it is effectively introduced in April 2017 when the current Energy Company Obligation (ECO) ends.

Given that we cannot expect more public funding to be invested in energy efficiency, or more finances to be raised via levies on bills, this approach must ensure that the existing resource is used more cost effectively.