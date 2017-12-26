We asked thousands of fliers to rate their latest airline experience to find out which carriers offer the best customer service and value for money.

A great holiday begins on the outbound flight, but do you need to fly with the big names to have the best trip?

Our survey of more than 7,500 Which? members reveals all. You told us about customer service, food and drink, and what it was like on board more than 11,000 flights and 32 airlines, from British Airways and Ryanair, to Easyjet and Emirates.

Best and worst airlines

The table below shows the results of our latest airline survey.

Long-haul economy airlines Which? Recommended Provider (WRP) Airline Seat pitch (inches) Punctuality Boarding Seat comfort Value for money Customer Score 32-34 78% 88% 32-34 68% 82% WRP 31-33 84% 78% WRP 32 73% - 75% 29-31 77% 71% 32-34 63% - 69% 31-35 82% 66% 31-35 78% 65% 31-33 85% 65% 31-33.5 74% - 59% 32-33 58% 56% 29-31 69% - 56% 33 68% - 56% 31-35 63% 50% 30-33 79% 50% 31-37 72% 46% 31-37 74% - 39% Short-haul economy airlines Which? Recommended Provider (WRP) Airline Seat pitch (inches) Punctuality Boarding Seat comfort Value for money Customer Score WRP 29-31 78% - 80% WRP 29 76% 76% WRP 29-31 60% 76% 31-32 84% 73% 31 77% 73% 30 75% - 68% 30-32 74% 68% 30-33 82% 67% 30-32 77% 66% 30-32 67% 65% 29 67% 64% 30-31 80% 64% 28-34 68% 59% 28-30 63% 57% 30-32 82% 56% 28-30 69% 54% 29-34 79% 52% 30 76% 45% 29-30 73% 45% Full features table Using the table: Sample sizes are in brackets. A dash indicates that there were too few responses for this aspect to give a star rating.

Seat pitch: The distance between two rows of seats, an indicator of legroom.

Punctuality: Percentage of flights that arrived in to the UK within 15 minutes of due time, according to CAA data (short-haul and long-haul).

Boarding: The boarding process - waiting time, queues etc.

Cabin environment: Fixtures and fittings, temperature and lighting.

Customer service: On-ground and on-board staff. Customer score Combines overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend the airline.

Food and drink: Range and quality of on-board catering.

In-flight entertainment: Quality of free wi-fi, ear phones, TV screen.

Sample sizes in brackets. All ratings for economy class travel.

What makes airlines Which? Recommended Providers?

In September and October 2017, we asked Which? members to complete an online survey about their recent experiences of flying with an airline from the UK. They reported on a total of 11,625 flights of which 9,623 were economy flights. Their customer score was based on a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the airline to a friend. Only airlines rated by at least 30 members are included.

Which? Recommended Providers are those that you gave a customer score of at least 70%, but we also take into account other issues that might affect consumers.