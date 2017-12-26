How to buy the best baby bouncer

Door bouncers

With a door bouncer, your baby sits in a special seat that's attached to a long elasticated strip, the top of which is clamped to the door frame. The baby pushes against the floor with his or her feet, and bounces up and down.

Features

You can get fabric or plastic door bouncers, costing between £15 and £70, and some have a small shelf with toys attached.

The bouncing sensation can delight babies – and be hilarious to watch. This will probably be the first time your baby has felt the thrill of being able to move fast using his or her own leg muscles.

However, even babies who love bouncers may tire of them after 10 minutes or so, and you should keep sessions fairly brief – 15 minutes is fine, 30 minutes the absolute limit.

When it comes to using a door bouncer, make sure your door frames and doorways are suitable for it.

Narrow doorways aren't particularly suitable because your baby will bounce sideways as well as up and down, so he or she could knock against the frame. Ensure the bouncer doesn't slide sideways as the baby is using it.

At what age can my baby use a door bouncer?

Door bouncers can be used from about five to six months of age – as soon as your baby can support his or her head.

Most useful baby products

If you can't decide which type of bouncer you want, it's worth looking at parents' ratings of the most and least useful baby products – a door bouncer comes in at number one as the least useful baby product, and a baby rocker chair is number nine on the list of most useful baby products.

To avoid wasting money on baby equipment you don't need, check out our handy guide to essential baby products.