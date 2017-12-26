Parents' 10 most useful baby products

There are so many baby products designed to make life easier for new parents, it can be hard to know which will help and which will be a waste of money. To help you find the baby products you’re most likely to actually use, we asked 1,046 parents with children under the age of five to tell us which items they’ve used and whether they found them useful or useless.

We’ve rounded up the 10 most useful baby products, as rated by our parents. However, this list doesn’t include the essential items, such as a pushchair, child car seat, high chair or crib/cradle.

Most useful baby products