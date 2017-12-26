Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Best and worst online shops

By Siobhan Chan

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Find out which websites shoppers love and hate in our table of the best and worst online shops.

We asked thousands of shoppers what they think of the online shops they've used and ranked them from best to worst - and here are the results.

Every year, Which? surveys thousands of people about their experiences of online shopping, so that you know which retailers you can rely on. 

Our results include big names such as Amazon, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Argos, as well as specialists such as Toolstation, Superdrug and Currys/PC World.

Only the shops that customers think are the very best get a high customer score. So if you want convenient delivery times, good prices and a great range of products, use our results to choose the best online shops - and avoid the worst.

The table below reveals the 100 best and worst online shops for 2017, as voted for by more than 10,000 people. 

If you're a Which? member, log in now to unlock our full analysis below. If you're not yet a member, sign up to Which? for instant access.

Online shops rated by their customers
Online shop Customer score
Subscriber only content 91%
Subscriber only content 87%
Subscriber only content 85%
Subscriber only content 84%
Subscriber only content 84%
Subscriber only content 83%
Subscriber only content 83%
Subscriber only content 83%
Subscriber only content 83%
Subscriber only content 83%
Subscriber only content 83%
Subscriber only content 82%
Subscriber only content 82%
Subscriber only content 81%
Subscriber only content 81%
Subscriber only content 81%
Subscriber only content 80%
Subscriber only content 79%
Subscriber only content 79%
Subscriber only content 79%
Subscriber only content 78%
Subscriber only content 78%
Subscriber only content 78%
Subscriber only content 78%
Subscriber only content 77%
Subscriber only content 77%
Subscriber only content 77%
Subscriber only content 77%
Subscriber only content 76%
Subscriber only content 76%
Subscriber only content 76%
Subscriber only content 76%
Subscriber only content 76%
Subscriber only content 76%
Subscriber only content 76%
Subscriber only content 76%
Subscriber only content 75%
Subscriber only content 75%
Subscriber only content 75%
Subscriber only content 75%
Subscriber only content 75%
Subscriber only content 74%
Subscriber only content 74%
Subscriber only content 74%
Subscriber only content 74%
Subscriber only content 73%
Subscriber only content 73%
Subscriber only content 73%
Subscriber only content 73%
Subscriber only content 73%
Subscriber only content 73%
Subscriber only content 73%
Subscriber only content 73%
Subscriber only content 73%
Subscriber only content 73%
Subscriber only content 73%
Subscriber only content 73%
Subscriber only content 73%
Subscriber only content 73%
Subscriber only content 72%
Subscriber only content 72%
Subscriber only content 72%
Subscriber only content 72%
Subscriber only content 72%
Subscriber only content 71%
Subscriber only content 71%
Subscriber only content 71%
Subscriber only content 71%
Subscriber only content 71%
Subscriber only content 71%
Subscriber only content 71%
Subscriber only content 71%
Subscriber only content 71%
Subscriber only content 70%
Subscriber only content 70%
Subscriber only content 70%
Subscriber only content 70%
Subscriber only content 70%
Subscriber only content 69%
Subscriber only content 69%
Subscriber only content 69%
Subscriber only content 69%
Subscriber only content 69%
Subscriber only content 69%
Subscriber only content 69%
Subscriber only content 68%
Subscriber only content 68%
Subscriber only content 68%
Subscriber only content 68%
Subscriber only content 68%
Subscriber only content 68%
Subscriber only content 68%
Subscriber only content 68%
Subscriber only content 68%
Subscriber only content 67%
Subscriber only content 67%
Subscriber only content 67%
Subscriber only content 67%
Subscriber only content 64%
Subscriber only content 62%
 

Using the table
Sample sizes: Sample sizes are in brackets.
Customer score: This is based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend the company to a friend.
 

SHARE THIS PAGE
Which? works for you © Which? 2017