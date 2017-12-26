Best Buy blood pressure monitors
Best Buy blood pressure monitors always give accurate readings. Read on to discover how our tests separate the best monitors from the worst.
Some blood pressure monitors have fancy features and high price tags, but fall down on accuracy. Others deliver precision that you can trust for as little as £20.
You can’t tell how well a blood pressure monitor works by how expensive it is or what it looks like, so we test every monitor against international standards to ensure we can recommend the very best models you can entrust with your health as Best Buys.
- We compare the blood pressure monitor readings to those taken using medical-grade equipment, to reveal the blood pressure monitors that you can trust to deliver accurate readings.
- Because there's no point paying top dollar for fancy extras that make the monitor unnecessarily fiddly, each of our reviews includes an expert assessment of which features are genuinely worth having.
- No one wants to use a cuff with a vice-like grip, or a monitor that sounds like a jet taking off, so we go the extra mile and test blood pressure monitors to see whether they're genuinely user-friendly.
How we uncover the best monitors
As part of our tests, we take more than 1,500 blood pressure readings so that our reviews can definitively tell you which blood pressure monitors take consistently accurate readings when compared to a gold-standard manual mercury sphygmomanometer.
- We rate each blood pressure monitor on the time to take a reading, on both larger and smaller arms.
- Which? experts read the instruction booklets and set up the monitors to assess which are the most straightforward.
- We scrutinise the display and the buttons, and listen to the beeps, to make sure you can easily get the information you need from a monitor.
- Trained testers bare their arms to rate the monitors for the comfort of the cuffs as they inflate.
Blood pressure monitor reviews you can trust
We've tested blood pressure monitors from the biggest brands, including Boots, IBP and Omron.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
