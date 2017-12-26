Most reliable Blu-ray DVD player brands
By Elisa Roberts
We've surveyed thousands of Blu-ray player owners to find the best Blu-ray brands you can rely on, and which you need to avoid.
|Blu-ray player brands rated for reliability
|Brand
|Reliability rating
|Customer score
|Reliability score
|LG
|Panasonic
|Philips
|Samsung
|Sony
|Toshiba
|
Table notes
How Blu-ray player brands compare
Blu-ray players are one of the most reliable tech products you can buy and, according to our survey, just one in 10 models experienced a fault in the first four years of ownership. When things did go wrong it was usually because the device stopped playing any discs.
Most of the brands we've rated received excellent reliability scores. The two brands that topped our table for reliability also received the highest customer scores. In our test lab, we found both have Best Buy models, too - surely encouraging news for anyone looking to buy a new Blu-ray player.
96%
The top score achieved by one of the Blu-ray player brands in our reliability survey.
The brand that came at the bottom of our last survey managed a reliability rating of 86%. That's still reliable – 80% of its players were fault-free in the first four years. But with the lowest customer score of 58%, there are better brands out there.
Owners' views matter
It's difficult to know which brand you can rely on when browsing in your local high street store. Many of us ask friends and family about their experiences, but individual recommendations can only ever tell you so much. That's where the Which? reliability survey comes in. We amass data on thousands of products from thousands of people so that we can determine which brands you can trust. With our help you'll be able to avoid wasting money on products that you'll have to repair or consign to the bin.
We calculate a brand's reliability and its customer score based on the results of an annual survey. So in May 2014 we asked thousands of Which? members about their tech products and received details on 66,842 devices. In a change from the previous year, we gathered extra information and improved the way that we calculate our reliability scores. Brands that experience lots of faults, especially major ones and those that happen soon after purchase, as opposed to late in the product's life, receive lower scores. This new, tougher analysis has enabled us to get a much greater understanding of which are the most reliable brands.
|DVD player reliability ratings
|Brand
|Rating
|Reliability score
|LG
|Panasonic
|Samsung
|Sony
LG Blu-ray players
LG's range of Blu-ray players starts at around £60 for a basic player that will play your discs and goes up to an all-singing, all-dancing model with 3D, Smart TV and 4K features. It also has a range capable of recording to Blu-ray disc, with Freeview HD built-in.
Sony Blu-ray players
Sony captured the Blu-ray market early with the Playstation 3, which was one of the cheapest Blu-ray players available on release. It has continued to produce Blu-ray players aimed at those on a budget, as well as those with deeper pockets. Sony's range is wide and inclusive, from the top-end models compatible with the latest 4K TV's, to the more basic models.
Panasonic Blu-ray players
Panasonic offers a range of Blu-ray players, from a basic model that plays your favourite Blu-ray discs, to an all-singing, all-dancing model that will record onto Blu-ray disc. All recent Panasonic players are Smart TV compatible, so you can access internet features including TV catch-up services.
Samsung Blu-ray players
Samsung's latest range of Blu-ray players all connect to the internet to access film and TV services, and all feature a USB slot, allowing you to view your own movie files on the player. The more expensive models in the range feature built-in hard drives to record from TV, and can play 3D Blu-ray discs.
Best Buy DVD players
Over the past few years, we've tested and reviewed 10 different brands, including some lesser known brands such as Technika, and Best Buys are rare. With very few Don't Buys awarded in this period, too, this confirms our opinion that it's hard to buy a bad DVD player - they just differ in features and price.
If you're considering buying a new DVD player, we recommend you instead go for a Blu-ray player - these are backwards compatible and can play DVDs. If you're not sure which one to buy or want to find out more about Blu-ray discs and players, visit our Blu-ray versus DVD guide. Or why not jump ahead and read our advice on how to buy the best Blu-ray player, so you can get the best one to suit your requirements.
Blu-ray player reviews you can trust
Our annual reliability surveys are designed to reveal the brands that you can rely on. This is combined with our extensive testing in the lab, involving Blu-ray players being assessed by our experts. Which? tests around 25 Blu-ray players a year from the biggest brands on the market and we put each one through the same tests, from setting it up to assessing picture and sound quality using the same well-known Blu-ray and DVD titles. But we also check extra features, such as smart-TV apps like BBC iPlayer and Netflix, playback of CDs and files from USB media drives, and any extra features to use with mobiles and tablets.
A Blu-ray player can only qualify as a Best Buy if the brand has scored at least three out of five stars for reliability. All this together gives you a clear picture of whether a Blu-ray player is worth your money. Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test, so our advice helps you to make the right choice and avoid costly mistakes.
