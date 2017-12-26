Top five best cheap Blu-ray DVD players under £100
By Callum Tennent
A Blu-ray player can cost anything from £50 to £500, but as our testing has shown, price isn't a reliable indicator when it comes to quality.
We've found that some expensive models are a let down when it comes to picture quality, while certain cheaper models have blown us away with their abilities. There's no way to know which will be which without buying them and using them. That's why we've picked out seven Blu-ray players that offer superb picture quality, all for under £100.
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Features:
- 5 out of 5
- Plays 3D Blu-rays:
- Member exclusive
- Upscale to 4K/UHD:
- Member exclusive
- Smart enabled:
- Member exclusive
- Can apps be added:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
A premium player which can upscale Blu-rays to suit the latest 4K Ultra-HD TVs, and also plays DVDs, Blu-rays and 3D Blu-rays on HD tellies. Feature-packed, it has built-in wi-fi, access to smart-TV services including BBC iPlayer, and screen mirroring to let you share from Samsung Android phones and tablets with the TV. We found that it is superb at upscaling Blu-rays to a 4K telly - nice if you have one, but will movies look good on your HD TV and how easy are all those features to use?
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Features:
- 4 out of 5
- Plays 3D Blu-rays:
- Member exclusive
- Upscale to 4K/UHD:
- Member exclusive
- Smart enabled:
- Member exclusive
- Can apps be added:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
This player will upscale Blu-rays to 4K resolution and play 3D Blu-rays and DVDs, too. There are also smart apps and built-in wi-fi so you can be fully connected to the internet without the need for wires. But how did this player fare with all factors considered? Read our expert review to find out.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Features:
- 4 out of 5
- Plays 3D Blu-rays:
- Member exclusive
- Upscale to 4K/UHD:
- Member exclusive
- Smart enabled:
- Member exclusive
- Can apps be added:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
This player will upscale Blu-rays to 4K resolution and play 3D Blu-rays and DVDs, too. There are also smart apps so you can access the internet and online catch up services. But how did this player fare in the all-important areas of picture and sound quality? Read our expert review to find out.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Features:
- 3 out of 5
- Plays 3D Blu-rays:
- Member exclusive
- Upscale to 4K/UHD:
- Member exclusive
- Smart enabled:
- Member exclusive
- Can apps be added:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
A Blu-ray player packed with plenty of smart features for a very reasonable price. It certainly looks like it may offer good value, but how did it do in our rigorous lab testing? Read our full review to find out whether it's worth your money.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Features:
- 3 out of 5
- Plays 3D Blu-rays:
- Member exclusive
- Upscale to 4K/UHD:
- Member exclusive
- Smart enabled:
- Member exclusive
- Can apps be added:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
A basic Blu-ray player with some smart features, it won't upscale Blu-rays to 4K resolution, or play 3D discs, but can still stream online content through its smart apps. Most importantly though, it's very reasonably priced.
They aren't all bargains though - here's a few cheap Blu-ray DVD players that aren't even worth their meagre asking price.
Three cheap Blu-ray players under £100 to avoid
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 1 out of 5
- Features:
- 4 out of 5
- Plays 3D Blu-rays:
- Member exclusive
- Upscale to 4K/UHD:
- Member exclusive
- Smart enabled:
- Member exclusive
- Can apps be added:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
An entry-level Blu-ray DVD player which also offers access to Smart TV apps, such as BBC iPlayer and Netflix over an ethernet or wi-fi connection. It lacks 3D Blu-ray playback found on models higher up in the range but it offers a 'screen mirroring' feature to display videos on TV from an Android device. We liked its compact size and range of apps, but that's where it ends - find out just what went wrong with the full review.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Features:
- 3 out of 5
- Plays 3D Blu-rays:
- Member exclusive
- Upscale to 4K/UHD:
- Member exclusive
- Smart enabled:
- Member exclusive
- Can apps be added:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
A Blu-ray player with smart features, you'll be able to access a range of apps, including catch-up TV and on-demand services such as BBC iPlayer, YouTube and Netflix, as well as play content from an external hard drive if you have one. Models from this brand usually score well in our tests, but we couldn't recommend this one.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Features:
- 3 out of 5
- Plays 3D Blu-rays:
- Member exclusive
- Upscale to 4K/UHD:
- Member exclusive
- Smart enabled:
- Member exclusive
- Can apps be added:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
The price may be tempting for a feature packed Blu-ray player from a big brand name like this, but our testing revealed it's just not worth it, even at this price. Read the full review now to make sure you know which model we're talking about - and to avoid it.
How much should I pay for Blu-ray?
Which? tests all major Blu-ray player releases on a monthly basis from the biggest brands on the market - including Sony, Panasonic, LG and Samsung - and we've discovered that even the most trustworthy names occasionally drop the ball.
You don't have to pay a premium to get a Best Buy Blu-ray player - our tests reveal price is no indicator of how good a model is and we show you which offer the best overall package. Which? Best Buy Blu-ray players will not only make your favourite films look crystal clear and sound great, they are quick to load discs and won't have you throwing the remote control across the room in frustration.