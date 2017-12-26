Top five best cheap Blu-ray DVD players under £100

A Blu-ray player can cost anything from £50 to £500, but as our testing has shown, price isn't a reliable indicator when it comes to quality.

We've found that some expensive models are a let down when it comes to picture quality, while certain cheaper models have blown us away with their abilities. There's no way to know which will be which without buying them and using them. That's why we've picked out seven Blu-ray players that offer superb picture quality, all for under £100.

