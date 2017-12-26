Find out why our tests revealed the Babystart Multi-Recline Group 0/1 to be a Don't Buy, and what to do if you own one

Why the Babystart Multi-Recline Group 0/1 is a Don't Buy

Sold by: Argos, independent child car seat retailers, online

Type: Belted-only installation

The Babystart Multi-Recline Group 0/1 is a car seat that was sold as suitable to be used rearward-facing from birth up until your baby weighs 10kg, then forward-facing until your child is around four years old. Since our testing, this car seat has been discontinued but it can still be found online, and you may see it on websites such as eBay or Gumtree.

However, in our own more stringent tests we’ve downgraded the total test score for this car seat and it's a Don't Buy.

Log in now or sign up for a £1 trial to Which? to find out why, see our crash test results and find out what you should do next.