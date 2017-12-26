Discontinued Don't Buy child car seats
Babystart Multi-Recline Group 0/1
By Lisa Galliers
Article 4 of 13
Find out why our tests revealed the Babystart Multi-Recline Group 0/1 to be a Don't Buy, and what to do if you own one
Why the Babystart Multi-Recline Group 0/1 is a Don't Buy
Sold by: Argos, independent child car seat retailers, online
Type: Belted-only installation
The Babystart Multi-Recline Group 0/1 is a car seat that was sold as suitable to be used rearward-facing from birth up until your baby weighs 10kg, then forward-facing until your child is around four years old. Since our testing, this car seat has been discontinued but it can still be found online, and you may see it on websites such as eBay or Gumtree.
However, in our own more stringent tests we’ve downgraded the total test score for this car seat and it's a Don't Buy.
