Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Discontinued Don't Buy child car seats

Easycarseat Inflatable

Article 6 of 13

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Find out why our tests revealed the Easycarseat Inflatable to be a Don't Buy and what to do if you own one

Why the Easycarseat Inflatable is a Don't Buy

Sold by: Online

Type: Belted-only installation

The Easycarseat Inflatable is an inflatable booster seat. It's forward-facing and designed for children weighing between 15kg and 36kg (around four to 12 years old) with both the seat and the child secured using the adult seatbelt.

It's not widely available anymore, and in own more stringent tests we’ve downgraded the total test score for this car seat and it's a Don't Buy. 

Log in now or sign up for a £1 trial to Which? to find out why we made this seat a Don't Buy and what to do next if you own one, or know someone who does. 

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Britax Xtensafix

next

Joie Stages (2012 model)

Which? works for you © Which? 2017