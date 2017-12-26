Discontinued Don't Buy child car seats
Easycarseat Inflatable
Find out why our tests revealed the Easycarseat Inflatable to be a Don't Buy and what to do if you own one
Why the Easycarseat Inflatable is a Don't Buy
Sold by: Online
Type: Belted-only installation
The Easycarseat Inflatable is an inflatable booster seat. It's forward-facing and designed for children weighing between 15kg and 36kg (around four to 12 years old) with both the seat and the child secured using the adult seatbelt.
It's not widely available anymore, and in own more stringent tests we’ve downgraded the total test score for this car seat and it's a Don't Buy.
