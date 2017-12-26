Kiddicare Maxi SP (pre December 2012)

Find out why our tests revealed the Kiddicare Maxi SP Group 0-2 to be a Don't Buy and what to do if you own one

Why the Kiddicare Maxi SP Group 0-2 is a Don't Buy

Sold by: Kiddicare, until Autumn 2012

Type: Belted installation only

The Kiddicare Maxi SP passed the regulatory tests required by United Nations regulation ECE R44/04 to be sold as suitable for children from 0-25kg.

Any child car seat marked as approved to ECE R44/04 is better than no car seat at all and will provide some protection in a crash.

However, in our own more stringent tests we’ve downgraded the total test score for this car seat and it's a Don't Buy.

