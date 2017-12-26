Find out why our tests revealed the Nania BabyRide to be a Don't Buy and what to do if you own one

Why the Nania Baby Ride Group 0+ is a Don't Buy

Sold by: Online, Tesco, mail order

Type: Belted-only installation

The Nania Baby Ride is a very cheap Group 0+ infant carrier designed for babies weighing up to 13kg (12-15 months). It's secured rearward-facing using the adult seat belt. We tested it in December 2012 but it's been discontinued now.

The Nania Baby Ride has passed the regulatory tests required by United Nations regulation ECE R44/04 to be sold as suitable for children from 0-13kg. However, in our own more stringent tests we’ve downgraded the total test score for this car seat and it's a Don't Buy.

