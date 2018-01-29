From booster seats to Isofix: car seats jargon explained

H

Harnesses

Harness - three-point

A three-point harness, commonly found on car seats for infants, has a crotch strap and two shoulder straps which join at a buckle over the child's pelvis.

Harness - five-point

A five-point harness, commonly used on Group 1 seats, helps spread the force of a crash across your toddler's body, which should reduce injury – if it's fitted correctly. This type of harness also helps keep the shoulder straps in place. A five-point harness has a crotch strap, two shoulder straps and two side straps.

Harness - height adjusters

A correctly fitted harness is vital to help keep your child as safe as possible in a crash situation. Make sure you check it regularly as your child grows.

When your child starts to grow, lengthen the harness and adjust its height so that it's the right height to hold your child safely and comfortably.

On some seats there are holes in the plastic of the seat shell. You can feed the straps through these holes manually to change their height. Not only is this a faff, it also greatly increases the risk of you putting the harness back incorrectly and therefore reducing the crash protection the seat should offer.

Look out for seats where the headrest and the harness are connected, so pulling the headrest up automatically adjusts the harness height to fit correctly, which means less risk of getting it wrong.

Harness - one-pull tightening

Getting a wriggling child into a harness and tightening the straps properly can be a bit of a challenge. Look out for a one-pull strap which allows you to pull both shoulders of the harness tight at the same time.

You need to release the straps with a button or handle before you can loosen them again.

Harness - padding

Soft shoulder pads stop the straps from digging into the child's shoulders and rubbing against their face. They can also help to spread the forces of a crash across the chest. Check your seat's instructions to make sure these accessories are in the right place when using the car seat.

Look for harness pads that are easily removable to help with cleaning them up after any sick-related incidents.