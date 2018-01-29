From Halfords to Mothercare: car seats shopping checklist

Going to the retailer

Our car seat retailer investigations revealed that some retailers don’t always offer the best service, and some fitters can offer poor advice. We’ve been working with the retailers investigated to improve staff training, and we would still advise you to go and get a car seat fitted in store.

But, we want you to be prepared. Go armed with:

our 10 essential car seat fitting checks

watch our car seat fitting videos before you go

watch manufacturer fitting videos before you go

research your car seat using the Which? car seat reviews

and speak up if you don't think the fitter seems confident.

In a good store, they should ask you several questions to help guide your purchase, including:

How much does your child weigh?

Your child’s weight is the deciding factor when it comes to selecting an appropriate seat. Without this information the assistant can't give you sound advice.

A good retailer will recommend keeping the baby rearward-facing for as long as possible. For an infant carrier this will be 13kg and for a rearward-facing Group 1 seat 18kg.

Despite guidelines, 9kg is far to small for a baby to go forward-facing, so challenge anybody who suggests turning your baby too soon.

Moving a young baby to a forward-facing seat too early opens them up to all sort of risk of serious injury should you be involved in an accident.

48 % Parents incorrectly think it's safest for a nine-month-old baby to travel facing forwards.

How tall is your child?

If you are changing from one group of seat to the next, any retailer should ask about your child's height, relative to the top of the seat. If the crown of your child’s head is level with the top of the Group 0+ seat, your child is ready to move up.

For Group 1, 2 and Group 3 your child is ready when his or her eyes are in line with the top of the child seat (or higher).

What cars are you planning to use the seat in?

Not all seats fit all cars and, while some car seat manufacturers list which models fit which cars, you should double check before you buy. You can do this by checking the manufacturer’s website or when you try the car seat in your car before you buy.

Finally, the assistant should also be able to explain the features of any seat stocked by the retailer. The best assistants have knowledge of seats they don’t stock as well, so they can advise about the pros and cons of different approaches.

Demonstrating the child car seat

Once you’ve established the seats you’re interested in are suitable, ask the assistant for a demonstration on the in-store rig. This will allow you to see how the seat fits and adjusts, without the complexities of being in the confined space of a car.

Have a go at strapping your child into the seat and make sure you can adjust everything that’s likely to need adjusting during the time your child will be using it.

Adjustments are likely to include:

tightening the harness

reclining the seat to allow kids to sleep more comfortably

changing from rearward to forward facing (if applicable)

adjusting the height of the harness

removing and reattaching padding and inserts for infants

removing harnesses completely (multi-group seats)

adjusting headrests and any side padding.

Once you’re happy that the seat seems right for your child, ask for a demonstration in your car, so you can see that it actually fits. Trying a child seat in your own car is absolutely essential.

Sometimes, the angle of the car’s back seat or the position of its seatbelt mountings and buckles can get in the way of a good seat, making it useless.

Strap your child in and have a go at making all the adjustments. Make sure you’re happy with the fit of the seat in the car and your child in the seat.

Again, this is your chance to ask the retailer questions before you are on your own at home with the seat and a confusing set of instructions.

Only when you’re satisfied that the seat works for you, your child and your car, are you ready to buy.

Free car seat fitting checks

Some local councils hold regular car seat fitting clinics where you can get the fitting of your seat checked by trained fitters. Look on your local council website, or check local press for details of car seat fit clinics.

Other organisations, such as Child Seat Safety and Good Egg Safety, also run free car seat check days around the UK.