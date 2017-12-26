Besafe child car seats

Extended rear-facing car seats are in the spotlight thanks to safety claims. If BeSafe car seats have caught your eye, read on for more.

HTS Besafe, a Norwegian company, is a leader in developing and manufacturing child car seats. Besafe says the focus of its brand is on enhancing the safety of its products.

It's a big promoter of using rearward-facing child car seats for as long as possible, claiming they are five times safer than forward-facing child car seats.

What is a typical BeSafe car seat like?

Travel-system compatible

Forward and rearward-facing options

Belt fitting or Isofix installations possible

Recline options on some car seats

How much does a Besafe child car seat cost?

Prices range from £120-£350 including a seat with an Isofix base.

Besafe car seats: The Which? verdict

If you're thinking of buying a Besafe child car seat, you can find out how many we've reviewed, and how many Best Buys and Don't Buys we've found, by checking out our table below.

How we test Besafe child car seats

Our reviews of car seats are based on our thorough test program. Our tests are more rigorous than the requirements for the standard, and better reflect what happens in real-life crashes compared with the legal minimum test. Unlike the standard, we also test ease of use – checking that the seat is easy to install and adjust in different cars in any of the different modes (such as seatbelt or Isofix).

These components all feed in to the final review score. To be a Best Buy, a Group 0 or 0+ child car seat must score 77% or more. A group 1, 2, 3 child car seat, or any of the combinations of these groups, need to score 74% or higher to be a Best Buy.

Find out whether any Besafe models scored highly enough in our reviews to become a Best Buy child car seat.

Besafe iZi Go Modular i-Size

The iZi Go Modular i-Size is a rearward-facing i-Size approved baby car seat launched in 2015.

It is suitable for babies 40cm up to 75cm which is from birth up to and including 13kg (usually 12-15 months).

You can buy it on its own (to be installed using the adult seatbelt) or with an i-Size approved Isofix base.

Besafe Izi Up X3

The Besafe Izi Up X3 is a high-back booster seat launched in September 2011, suitable for children between 15kg and 36kg (four to 12 years old approx).

It’s a forward-facing seat secured using the adult belt.

Children can adjust the seat themselves into the sleeping position.

Besafe Izi Sleep

The Besafe Izi Sleep is a rearward-facing infant carrier that can be used from birth to 13kg/one year old approx.

It was launched in September 2008 and is still a popular choice. It can be fitted with Isofix mounts or using the adult seatbelt.

What makes it stand out from the other car seat is the full recline option - you can adjust the car seat so your baby is in the lying position.

Where to buy Besafe child car seats

You can buy Besafe child car seats from retailers such as Mothercare, John Lewis, Winstanleys Pram World, Independents and other online retailers.

When choosing a child car seat, we strongly recommend browsing and researching online - but when you come to buying, it’s best to have it fitted in store and buy it there. This is because not all car seats fit in all cars, and a fitting demonstration will help you once you’ve got the seat home.

In a crash, an incorrectly fitted car seat can reduce the crash protection the seat offers.

How to contact BeSafe

BeSafe

Gadbrook House

Gadbrook Park, Rudheath

Northwich, Cheshire

CW9 7RG UK

Tel: +44 (0) 1606 814 638

http://www.carseat.co.uk