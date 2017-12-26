Which coffee machine brand?
Are Tassimo coffee machines any good?
Find out how reliable the popular Tassimo pod coffee machines are, and whether they are a good choice if you're looking to buy a coffee machine.
Tassimo coffee machines use pods to make a range of hot drinks, including coffee. They are extremely popular, but can you rely on a Tassimo coffee machine to make a quality morning brew for years to come?
We've gathered together all our Tassimo know-how into this handy guide. We've used data from our independent tests of hundreds of popular coffee machines, and feedback from owners in our 2017 survey, to bring you the definitive verdict on Tassimo machines.
Just want to see reviews of individual models? Jump to our Tassimo coffee machine reviews.
Our verdict on Tassimo coffee machines
Below we've collated our test score for Tassimo coffee machines, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to this brand.
In the table below you will find:
- Which? test data - how well Tassimo machines do in our coffee machine tests.
- Brand reliability rating - how likely Tassimo coffee machines are to last, based on our survey of owners.
- Value-for-money rating - whether Tassimo owners feel they get value for money
- Customer score - based on how satisfied owners are with their Tassimo coffee machine and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.
- Overall verdict - we deliver a quick verdict on whether this brand is worth buying.
Choosing the best Tassimo coffee machine
Tassimo coffee machines start at around £100 for the Tassimo Vivy, according to Tassimo's website. However, Tassimo machines are quite regularly on offer, so you can find them for as little as £40 if you shop around and aren't too picky about which model you buy.
Differences between models are relatively minor, though their coffee-making abilities vary in our tests. Some models have larger water tanks or a water filter, and others have handy extras, such as a pod store, on the side of the machine for easy access.
Tassimo coffee pods come in a range of flavours and varieties including hot chocolate, tea and Costa coffees. The upside to this is that the process of making your favourite hot drink is streamlined and simple, the downside is that you are tied into buying Tassimo capsules, which are pricey compared to using ground coffee.
Tassimo machines also use powdered milk pods to make milky coffee drinks, rather than fresh milk, which is worth bearing in mind if you're a cappuccino fan. They can be a good option if you want to cater to a range of tastes and make a variety of drinks at the press of a button. But if you want the fresh milk experience check our coffee machine reviews and use the filters to see machines which have automatic milk frothers.
Tassimo coffee machines: our top pick
Decided a Tassimo machine is the one for you? Find out which model we recommend below.
With this coffee machine you can choose from Tassimo’s
huge
range of T discs (the Tassimo version of your standard coffee pod) to
churn
out hot drinks. While a bit slow, this machine makes a decent espresso and
offers the variety of Tassimo’s drinks range to please non-coffee lovers
as well.
