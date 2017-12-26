How to buy the best cooker hood

Which cooker hood is best for my kitchen?

To start with, you'll need to decide what type of cooker hood you need. This will mostly be determined by the size of your cooker and your budget.

There are five types of cooker hoods to choose from: built-in, chimney, freestanding, integrated and island.

Built-in cooker hoods: If you've got a standard-width (or narrow) cooker or hob, a compact built-in cooker hood may be for you. They are between 52cm and 60cm wide and fit into kitchen cabinets.

Chimney cooker hoods: If your cooker backs onto a wall, a powerful, chimney-style hood is an option. These consist of a canopy plus a chimney and come in either stainless steel or glass – their large size can make them quite a feature in your kitchen, so choose one you like the look of. You'll want to get one that has a canopy that spreads all the way across the width of your cooker – so whether you've got four-rings on your hob or you've a cooker with eight burners, make sure you choose an appropriate size.

Freestanding cooker hoods: If you want to go down the budget route, a freestanding cooker hood will be your cheapest option – the downside is that they are also the least powerful. Freestanding cooker hoods need to be fitted directly to the wall above a four-ring cooker or hob.

Integrated cooker hoods: If you want your hood to be hidden away, an integrated cooker hood, designed to fit snugly into integrated fitted kitchen units, is a good option. They're not as powerful as chimney or island hoods – so are suitable for standard four-ring cookers or hobs rather than larger models.

Island cooker hoods: Island hoods are the biggest and the most expensive type of cooker hoods around – and will add a touch of professional glamour to your kitchen. Island hoods attach directly to the ceiling, so you’ll need plenty of space in your kitchen to accommodate one.

