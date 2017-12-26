How we test cooker hoods

70 % the score a cooker hood needs to earn our Best Buy logo

Should I buy it?

All of the tests described above contribute to the overall test score a cooker hood achieves, which we then turn into a percentage.

However, some assessments are more important than others. We think a cooker hood's most important task is the extraction of grease, odours and steam, so we give this more weighting when calculating the overall score. The score is broken down as follows:

45% grease, odour and steam extraction

30% ease of use and cleaning

20% noise

5% build quality

A cooker hood needs 70% in our tests to become a Best Buy. Cooker hoods that score 45% or less are ones to avoid and are highlighted as Don't Buys.

Take a look through our top scoring cooker hoods in our cooker hood Best Buys.