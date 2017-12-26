Top five easy-to-use cordless phones

Easy-to-use cordless phones: great features to look out for

Beyond the standard cordless phone considerations - crisp sound quality and a good-sized range - there are other things to look for when buying a cordless phone. Below are the key ease-of-use features that will ensure your handset is helpful, rather than a hindrance.

Big buttons

Many cordless phones have extra-large keys that are designed to be tactile and easy to press - very useful when inputting long phone numbers or navigating call-centre menu options. Some even have 'talking' buttons that read out numbers as you press them, so you can tell whether you've mis-dialled, and illuminated buttons which are helpful when dialling in dim or poor light.

Hearing-aid compatibility

All phones can be used with a hearing aid, but their performance can vary. If you have a hearing aid, it's best to go for a phone that's specifically 'hearing-aid compatible'. Also, look for ones that get a high M/T rating (microphone/telecoil coupling) - M1 or T1 being poor, and M4 or T4 being excellent.

Display

Screens can vary on cordless phones, but the majority are around 1.5 to 2 inches in size, and capable of displaying around six lines of text. This means that it should be easy for you to scroll through your phonebook to find numbers of family or friends. Some handsets also have adjustable font sizes, so you can choose to increase the size of letters and numbers to a level which is comfortable for you to read. Cheaper phones will more often than not have a monochrome, calculator-like display, whereas pricier models will offer a colour LCD screen which is much easier to read at a glance.

Extra-loud ringtone

Specially amplified phones are handy if you find most phones too quiet and often miss incoming calls. Many also have a volume-boost button, which will amplify the call as well, so it's easier to hear what's being said.

Talking caller ID

This feature enables your cordless phone to speak the name of the caller, as well as display the name and number on the phone. You can then choose which calls you answer and which calls are sent straight to the answer machine (if the phone has one).

Call blocking

Call-blocking cordless phones have a range of call-blocking options. You can choose to stop specific numbers, strings of numbers or categories of calls - all international and withheld numbers, for example. Some phones now have a 'one-touch' call-blocking button, so if an unwanted sales call does get through you can hang up immediately and have the number saved onto your blocked list to prevent a repeat occurrence.

Voice guidance

Setting up the answering machine can be tricky, but it's vastly easier if a cordless phone has voice guidance to direct you through the process.

Speed dial

Having vital numbers saved to speed dial for one-button dialling is incredibly useful in an emergency, and it's also timesaving if you regularly speak to a particular person as you won't have to dial the full number every time.