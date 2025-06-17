Solved: the easy way to get rid of annoying phone notifications

Pop-up messages from apps can be helpful, but constantly being pinged with reminders can quickly become overwhelming. If you spend too much time swiping away pointless alerts, it might be time to review your notification settings.



Whether you're using a smartphone or tablet, you can cut down your screen time with quick adjustments, silence specific apps or try Focus mode to take a complete break from your device. We also explain how you can silence notifications from a specific app without uninstalling it – handy if you'd prefer it to work quietly in the background.

On iOS – From the Lock Screen, swipe up from the middle of the screen. From any other screen, swipe down from the centre of the top left of your screen. Swipe the notification to the left to access options to block or mute.

How to mute notifications on iPhones

At a glance: Swipe a notification left and choose Options.

The latest notifications you receive on your iPhone or iPad can be viewed directly from the Lock Screen. Simply tap a notification to open the related app. If you have multiple notifications from the same app, such as Messages, they will appear grouped together.

To manage alerts from a specific app, swipe the notification to the left and then choose Options . From here, you can choose between Mute for 1 Hour , Mute for Today or Turn Off .

and then choose . From here, you can choose between , or . If you decide that you want to unsilence notifications from an app, go to Settings > Notifications. Select the app and turn alerts back on.

On iOS, you can also choose how you want notifications to appear on the Lock Screen. If you find that your phone is constantly flooded with messages, this could help reduce visual clutter.

To change notification style, head to Settings > Notifications and, under Display As, choose Count, Stack or List. Count shows the total number of notifications at the bottom of the screen, while Stack shows notifications stacked at the bottom of the screen. List displays notifications in a detailed, scrollable format.

Focus Mode on iOS

Apple's Focus Mode is designed to minimise distractions by temporarily silencing all notifications or allowing only specific notifications. Head to Settings > Focus, then tap a profile. You can choose one of the presets (Do Not Disturb will silence all alerts) or tap the Plus icon to create your own.

How to mute notifications on Android phones

At a glance: Long-press a notification, toggle off alerts or choose See more.

If you're using an Android smartphone, you can change notification settings for individual apps instead of muting your entire phone.

When you receive a notification, long-press it and choose Turn off notifications . In the example above, we've long-pressed a Gmail notification, which lets us mute incoming message alerts without uninstalling the app entirely. This is a handy trick if you're heading off on holiday and need a break from constant pings from your inbox.

it and choose . In the example above, we've long-pressed a Gmail notification, which lets us mute incoming message alerts without uninstalling the app entirely. This is a handy trick if you're heading off on holiday and need a break from constant pings from your inbox. To adjust your notification settings without waiting for a message to appear, go to Settings > Notifications > App notifications. Tap an app and choose to mute the entire app or just specific types of messages.

If you want to unsilence notifications from an app, just undo your changes from the App notifications screen.

Focus Mode on Android

Android's Digital Wellbeing tool can help you limit screen time and manage notifications. Go to Settings > Digital Wellbeing & parental controls. From the overview screen, you'll see a breakdown of how many notifications you're receiving, sorted by app. Tap Bedtime mode or Focus mode to pause distracting apps. You can also turn on Screen time reminders for a gentle nudge if you’ve been scrolling through social media for too long.

How to mute notifications on Samsung phones

At a glance: Expand a notification and choose Notification settings.

On a Samsung mobile, you can quickly view your notifications by swiping down from the top of your screen. Expanding a notification lets you take extra actions, like replying to a text message.

You can tap and hold a notification to mute this type, or access the app notification settings (shown above).

You can also access settings for individual apps by going to Settings > Notifications > App notifications. From here, you can toggle off all notifications for an app or tap the app name for more options.

From the same screen, you can review all of your temporarily blocked apps. Tap the drop-down menu at the top of the screen and select Notifications turned off to view them.

Digital Wellbeing on Samsung

To try the wellbeing app built into Samsung's One UI, go to Settings > Digital Wellbeing & Parental Controls. Here you'll find a range of options available to monitor how much you've been using certain apps, set targets to cut down or impose timers to prevent you using them too often.

How to block notifications from websites on mobile

When browsing the web through your phone, websites will sometimes ask you for permission to send you notifications – for example, a news website that tells you about a recently-updated article.

If you're using Google Chrome on Android, visit Settings > Site settings > Notifications. You'll see a list of websites that have permission to ping your phone, along with blocked sites. A toggle at the top of the screen lets you decide if sites can ask to send you notifications at all.

For users on Safari, open Settings, then tap Safari > Notifications. You can toggle off Allow Notifications or manage permissions for specific sites.

More ways to stop your mobile phone bugging you

Use Airplane Mode – completely silence your phone by disabling wi-fi and mobile data. Just remember that you won't be able to make or receive emergency calls while it's turned on.

– completely silence your phone by disabling wi-fi and mobile data. Just remember that you won't be able to make or receive emergency calls while it's turned on. Identify the apps taking up your time – on Android, go to Settings > Digital Wellbeing & parental controls to view screen time stats. From an iPhone, try Settings > Screen Time .

– on Android, go to > to view screen time stats. From an iPhone, try > . Uninstall or move apps to other devices – clearing out the apps you barely use can prevent frequent notifications. If you own a tablet, you could also consider moving your social media apps from your mobile to the tablet so they’re still accessible, just not always within easy reach. (see also: best iPad and tablet deals )

– clearing out the apps you barely use can prevent frequent notifications. If you own a tablet, you could also consider moving your social media apps from your mobile to the tablet so they’re still accessible, just not always within easy reach. (see also: ) Rearrange your home screen – move distracting apps into folders to make them less tempting to open out of habit.

– move distracting apps into folders to make them less tempting to open out of habit. Cut down on attention-grabbing widgets – remove widgets that constantly update with news, social media, or other live content.

