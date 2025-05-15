The only small smartphone we'd recommend buying

Apple has historically released a cheaper iPhone with a small screen every few years. But its latest lower-cost iPhone 16E got a supersized upgrade, suggesting that Apple doesn't think a small handset is worth making.

The decision follows the long line of Android manufacturers that have stopped making phones with screens smaller than 6.1 inches. However, a Which? survey suggests there may be more demand for small phones than brands realise.

Which? readers call for smaller handsets

If you were looking to buy a mobile phone with a 5.5-inch screen or smaller five years ago, you would have lots to choose from. But it's a very different story now and we haven't reviewed a phone with a screen smaller than 6.1 inches since 2022.

The transition to bigger phones isn't going unnoticed and it's not seen as a positive step by everyone. We surveyed more than a thousand Which? readers* and 33% say that modern smartphones are too large in general, with 19% saying the same about their own smartphone.

The reasons why include 80% struggling to fit it comfortably in a pocket or bag, 38% finding it difficult to use comfortably with one hand, and 22% saying it's too heavy. The once portable device is seemingly not so portable.

But perhaps the most damning figure is this - 21% would prefer to buy a 'small' 5.5-inch phone, such as the iPhone SE and iPhone 13 mini, as their next handset.

Why are there so few small phones on the market?

There are a couple of theories. The most popular is that small phones do not sell. There is sales data to support this too, with small-screen phones generally not being chosen as often as the bigger handsets in popular phone ranges. As consumers use their smartphones more and more, big screens are often sold as a premium feature.

It can also be tricky to pack the latest upgrades into a smaller phone. A phone's inner workings need to hold the latest processors and lavish cameras, plus a battery that doesn't drain too quickly trying to fuel everything. And this requires space. With the constant pressure on manufacturers to keep improving each range of phones every 12 months - something consumers have come to expect - a small-sized option is left out.

However, our survey suggests that manufacturers might be focusing too much on the wrong type of upgrade. Of the Which? readers who would prefer their next phone to have a screen no bigger than 5.5 inches, 57% would compromise on at least one other feature to get that smaller handset. 41% would compromise on having premium cameras, and 29% on a powerful processor. 13% would even compromise on a phone's battery life.

It's unlikely a new small phone will be launched any time soon. If you want a small handset, you'll have to buy one that's now a couple of years old – and there aren't many worthy candidates to choose from.

Which? member exclusive: the only small phone we'd recommend

Though there are a lot of old small phones that you can still buy (possibly on the refurbished or second-hand market), we can only recommend one. This is partly because most old phones are no longer supported with important security updates. These are imperative to keep vulnerabilities developing in your phones software that can make it a target, and if you own an unsupported phone, you should think about upgrading as soon as you can.

Are foldables a good alternative to larger handsets?

For those who want a small screen for a busy life on the go, one alternative option is to choose a foldable. These are phones with large screens that can fold in half.

There are two types of these futuristic-looking phones - some are the size of a miniature tablet when opened, and fold in half to present you with a second screen usually around 6.1 inches. But it’s the second type that gives you a miniature phone experience. When open, the main screen on these phones measures around 6-6.5 inches, and then it folds down to a truly tiny, pocket-friendly size.

But it's best to go try out a folding phone at the shops before you buy. The main screen has a crease that allows it to bend and they become thick and chunky squares when folded down, which won't suit everyone. Plus, with new technology comes a high price, with the cost of these handsets ranging from £700 to £1,500.

*Survey based on 1,119 Which? members conducted in April 2025.

