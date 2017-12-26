Best Buy cot mattresses

Don't waste your money on a cot mattress that could put your baby's safe night's sleep at risk, won't last the long hours use it's going to be put through and will get ruined from leaks and sickness.

Our tests reveal the Best Buy mattresses that are firm, durable and easy to wash and keep clean.

We check whether a mattress is firm enough to help prevent your young baby from being smothered in it when he or she rolls over onto his or her face while sleeping.

You don’t want to have to replace a worn-out mattress before your child outgrows it. We roll big, barrel-shaped weights over each cot mattress several thousand times to weed out those that will sag with use.

Before you get stuck dealing with a sodden mattress in the middle of the night, we reveal those that are most resistant to the lovely liquids all babies leave on them.

How we uncover the best cot mattresses

We go to great lengths to test cot mattresses. We put each and every one through a wide range of lab tests, measurements and checks so you can rest assured that our Best Buy recommended cot mattresses are top notch.

Body support: your baby is going to grow a lot in the first few years of his or her life, so it's crucial that the mattress you buy provides the very best support for his or her spine as a baby and as a toddler. We use dummies of different weights, simulating children of different ages, to show how well each mattress supports children from newborn to the age of five.

Durability: if you're buying a cot mattress you want to know that it’s going to last and be just as firm after a good few years of use as it was the day you bought it. We simulate the equivalent of two to three years of use on every mattress to see how each one holds up to wear and tear.

Staying clean and dry: you want a cot mattress with a cover that's easy to whip off in the dead of the night when little (or big) accidents occur, and still looks as good as new after many, many spins in the washing machine. We assess for fiddly-to-remove mattress covers that are going to shrink over time and fabric that will end up bobbling with use.

Cot mattress reviews you can trust

We test popular cot mattresses from all the big brands: budget mattresses from Ikea; those from well-known baby brands, such as Mothercare and names you'll know, such as Argos, John Lewis and Silentnight. Our tests have found that you don't necessarily need to buy the most expensive mattress.



