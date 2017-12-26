Buying energy-efficient appliances

If you're buying a new appliance, follow our tips to help you choose an energy-efficient model.

Need a new washing machine or fridge freezer? You can cut your energy bill by buying energy-efficient appliances. Read on to find out more.

Running appliances such as fridge-freezers, tumble dryers and washing machines makes up a significant percentage of your bills. In fact, fridges and freezers are the biggest contributors to your home energy bill after central heating - they account for 20% of electricity used in the average UK home.

When the time comes to upgrade your white goods, make sure you use our research to help you pick appliances that won't rack up your energy bill. We reveal the full running costs of every appliance that goes through our extensive lab tests, so use our reviews to help you choose the best energy-efficient appliances.

Buy energy efficient

Most white goods and common kitchen appliances have an energy-efficiency rating on the label (usually between A and G). Since July 2012, all new fridges, freezers and fridge-freezers must have a minimum rating of A+.

With so many appliances now rated A or above, it can be difficult to decide between them. New energy labels make this clearer, showing each appliance's annual energy consumption in kWh.

However, our lab tests have revealed that even appliances with the same label can cost different amounts to run. So always check our reviews before you buy, to make sure you don't end up with an energy guzzler.

Testing energy efficiency

We test appliances to find out how energy efficient they are, so we can show you exactly how much they will cost you to run. We look beyond the energy labels and test appliances the way you actually use them. Then we work out how much they will add to your energy bill.

For example, the most energy-efficient fridge-freezer in our tests costs just £30 a year to run. The most expensive to run would set you back £115. So you could save up to £85 a year by choosing the most energy-efficient fridge-freezer

Our tests also found that two A++ rated washing machines can vary in energy cost by as much as 30%, or £130, over five years.

So the next time you go to buy a new appliance, make sure you look beyond the energy label and check our reviews. We'll not only help you to choose a great-value product that's good at its job, but we'll also help you to save money in the long run.