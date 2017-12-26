Best drones for photography

Drones can be equipped with some of the best action cameras around. The best record in 4K and are attached to gimbals, which keep the camera straight even while the drone is moving.

But our testing of DSLR cameras and action cameras has shown that making a camera capable of filming in 4K doesn’t necessarily mean the image will be stellar. Sharp maybe, but any camera can produce images and video with washed out, dull colours - even a 4K one.

If you see a drone primarily as a tool for capturing stunning landscape shots from a previously impossible perspective or as a way to create some thrilling home movies (or even theatrical ones), then you need a drone that takes crystal clear, vibrant footage that won’t blur, regardless of wind speed.

Here are the five drones that we think take the best pictures and the clearest video.

