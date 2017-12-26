How to buy the best drone

What do you need from your drone?

All drones have one thing in common - they fly. Other than that, they can be equipped with different cameras and have features that make them easier to fly and less likely to get damaged by trees.

Most drones come fitted with a camera of some sort. These range from state-of-the-art, 4K action cameras mounted on rotating gimbals that should keep the image stable regardless of how much wind is buffeting the drone, to Full HD ones that shoot whatever direction the drone is facing.

A 4K, image-stabilising action camera accompanied by expert pictures of snow-capped peaks and serene lakes might be a tempting extra on a website, but if your own interest in photography extends no further than a blurry family shot on Christmas Day, then it’s probably not worth the extra cost.

If you’re buying a drone to experience the fun of controlling a device hundreds of feet in the air, then don’t fork out for units fitted with expensive cameras. We test how easy drones are to control, whether that’s with a smartphone app or a physical controller, so you can choose a drone that is a breeze to pilot.

Some drones also work with VR headsets so you can fly with a drone’s eye view. Unfortunately, the drone you're flying needs to be in your line of sight at all times - so you can't wear the VR goggles at the same time as piloting. But it does mean a companion could get some enjoyment while you’re having all the fun piloting the drone.