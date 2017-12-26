Best duvet brands

A soft, comfortable duvet will help you get a great night's sleep, and our guide shows you don't have to spend a fortune to get the best.

We've rated the best and worst duvet brands to help you find a great-value, cosy duvet.

We surveyed 2,503 Which? members to find out what they think about their duvets, and have produced customer scores for 16 brands, including Dunelm, Ikea, John Lewis, Silentnight and Soak & Sleep. As well as the customer scores, each brand is rated for how comfortable its duvets are, how well they match the description, and whether they offer good value for money.

In the table below, you can see that there's a difference of 25 percentage points between the best and the worst brands. The best scores five out of five for comfort, whereas two brands can only manage three stars. As you're not logged in as a Which? member, the brand names are currently locked up.

Best and worst duvet brands

Duvet brands survey results Brand Comfort How well it matched the description Value for money Which? customer score 88% 86% 83% 81% 79% 79% 78% 77% 76% 76% 76% 75% 75% 66% 65% 63%

Sample sizes: Aldi (38), Argos (43), Asda (61), Debenhams (67), Dorma (39), Dunelm (211), Fogerty (108), House of Fraser (35), Ikea (86), John Lewis (511), Marks and Spencer (212), Sainsbury's (41), Silentnight (60), Slumberdown (43), Soak & Sleep (88), Tesco (51)

