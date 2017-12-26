Best ebook reader brands

Choosing the best brand of ebook reader

A great ebook reader needs to have a screen that’s not only easy to read in any light but also scratch-resistant so it won’t get damaged as you carry it around. It’s also important that it’s not prone to loose connections and software faults, so you’ll know your ebook library is always on hand.

You don't have many options when it comes to choosing an ebook reader. Now that Barnes & Noble (manufacturer of the Nook) and Sony have stopped making the devices, it's basically a straight choice between Amazon and Kobo. Most people opt for one of Amazon's devices, and our recent survey backed this up, with 91% of respondents providing feedback on a Kindle. We've tested a range of Kindle devices in our lab, including the entry-level Kindle and the premium Kindle Oasis. If you're set on picking up one of Amazon's devices, our which Kindle ebook reader should I buy? guide will help you choose wisely.

The table above is based on the experience of thousands of ebook-reader owners, who told us about any faults that had developed on their current or previous ebook reader over the past five years. Simply put, if a brand has a high score for reliability, then ebook readers from that manufacturer are likely to stand the test of time.

The most common faults reported included issues with the screen freezing or failing to switch on, and problems with the battery cutting out or failing to recharge. However, avoiding these issues is only half the story when you’re looking to buy a new ebook reader. It’s crucial that your device is easy to use, that text is displayed clearly, and that the screen can be read in the bright light of day or the middle of the night. Our ebook reader reviews have the details on the latest models from big-name brands.

