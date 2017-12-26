How we test ebook readers

How we assess ebook-reader screen quality

Ebook readers are designed to accompany you anywhere and everywhere, which is why it’s essential that they’re easily readable in all sorts of conditions. We run a series of screen-quality tests in different light conditions to see how well each device performs.

The beach test – We get two experienced assessors to use every ebook reader in bright light. We then change the intensity of the light – just like when you're reading on the beach and the sun goes behind a cloud. From this, we can see whether the ebook reader's screen adapts to changing light conditions and whether it remains comfortable to read throughout.

Reading in bed – We also test ebook readers in normal light conditions and in near darkness. This is to see how the built-in light of an ebook reader can cope, so you'll know if a device will work the way you want it to at night. We want to provide a clear picture of how ebook readers behave in a variety of situations.

Magazines, newspapers and illustrated books – Ebook readers aren't just made for reading books: you can also read magazines, newspapers, recipe books and illustrated books. We download a mixture of content to check how well the screen displays these types of publications too. Our test-programme reading list includes the children's classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl, The Guinness Book of World Records and the morning's copy of The Times.