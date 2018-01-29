Top three best ebook readers
By Oli McKean
Want to know which of the latest ebook readers are best? We sort the Kindles from the Kobos to help you choose
Whether you’re jetting off on holiday or travelling for business, slip a lightweight ebook reader into your hand luggage instead of a heavy hardback.
The best ebook readers have a super-sharp screen, are well built and can be read in any light – even direct sunlight – so you can read with ease while relaxing by the pool. They’re also capable of storing thousands of novels, so you can build up your own extensive digital library.
We reveal three of our favourite ebook readers available to buy based on results from our tough lab tests, below. Find out whether you should splash out on your next ebook reader, or whether a cheap model will hit the spot.
Top three best ebook readers for 2018
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen:
- 5 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
A fantastic ebook reader with a large screen. It's comfortable to hold and use, and you won't struggle reading from the screen even in dim light conditions. It's pretty expensive, but do its extra features justify the cost?
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen:
- 5 out of 5
- Durability:
- 3 out of 5
A terrific and affordable ebook reader. It’s really easy to set up an account to start downloading the latest bestsellers, and you’ll find it perfectly simple to read from the 6-inch display. Be gentle with it, though – we gave it a hard scratch to see whether it would leave a mark, which it did.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen:
- 5 out of 5
- Durability:
- 4 out of 5
Simply exceptional. The display is really easy to read from in both dim and bright light conditions. It's light, but with a reassuringly solid feel, while the screen proved to be durable during our scratch test, too.
Amazon Kindle
The Kindle is the best-known name in ebook readers, and remains the market leader. But does that mean Amazon’s devices are up to scratch?
Amazon has released several iterations of its popular ebook reader, from the basic entry-level Kindle to the faster, more technically impressive Paperwhite and premium Oasis.
The Kindle ebook store is well stocked and competitively priced – although it’s worth noting that ebooks you buy from the Kindle Store can be opened only on Kindle devices or Kindle apps on smartphones and tablets. Kindles won’t display books bought from rival ebook stores, and your Amazon content won’t work elsewhere if you want to swap to another brand later.
Kobo
Kobo ebook readers are now available in as many variations and types as Amazon Kindles, with versions available to suit all budgets.
Sold through WH Smith, Argos, Amazon and other retailers, Kobo ebook readers support ePub files – so you’re not locked into Kobo's ebook store – and are known for the occasional unique feature. The Kobo Aura H2O Edition 2, for example, is waterproof and therefore ideal if you’re reading by a pool.
