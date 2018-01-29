Top three best ebook readers

Whether you’re jetting off on holiday or travelling for business, slip a lightweight ebook reader into your hand luggage instead of a heavy hardback.

The best ebook readers have a super-sharp screen, are well built and can be read in any light – even direct sunlight – so you can read with ease while relaxing by the pool. They’re also capable of storing thousands of novels, so you can build up your own extensive digital library.

We reveal three of our favourite ebook readers available to buy based on results from our tough lab tests, below. Find out whether you should splash out on your next ebook reader, or whether a cheap model will hit the spot.

For more top-rated ebook readers, head to our Best Buy ebook readers page.