Which ebook readers support PDF, ePub and AZW?

There are a range of ebook readers on the market for avid readers to choose from, from the entry-level Kindle (£60) and Kobo Aura (£100) to the premium Kindle Oasis – the most expensive option at £270. Certain ebook readers deal better than others with image-packed documents, as our expert, in-depth testing has found.

While there's no shortage of ebook readers available, not every model to pass through our test lab can handle every type of file. The most popular formats you're likely to encounter using an ebook reader include PDFs (which can include images), ePubs (books you can rent from public libraries) and AZW, a type of file exclusive to the Kindle.

Read on as we take a closer look at which popular ebook readers from Amazon and Kobo are the best performers when it comes to compatibility, highlighting top models that can also display digital newspapers and magazines.

