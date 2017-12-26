Electric Showers Buying Guide

Electric showers only heat the water you use. They just need a cold water supply and are ready to go without you having to heat the water first – meaning you don’t have to wait ages for a water tank to heat up before you can shower.

And because they heat a minimal amount of water they'll help you save on your energy bills.

Electric showers heat water inside the shower unit; water doesn't come into contact with your boiler. This means that if your boiler's on the blink you'll still be able to have a hot shower.

