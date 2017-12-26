How to brush with an electric toothbrush

Brushing properly and thoroughly is the best way of keeping your teeth and gums clean and healthy with your electric toothbrush. This step-by-step guide will show you how to perfect your brushing technique.

A build-up of plaque on your teeth can cause gum inflammation (gingivitis) which, over time, can lead to loss of gum tissue.

It's vital to stop plaque in its tracks by removing as much of it as possible. Regular and even brushing with a manual or electric toothbrush is the best way to banish plaque.

Read below for our top tips on brushing effectively.

