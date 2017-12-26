Which? Best Buy electric toothbrushes
The best electric toothbrushes keep your teeth clean and gums healthy, and hold their charge well. Find out our Best Buy recommendations.
Even the cheapest electric toothbrush is much more expensive than its typical manual equivalent. And once you factor in the cost of replacement brush heads, an electric toothbrush can be quite a pricey purchase. So the last thing you want is one that's tricky to use, doesn’t have a long battery life, takes ages to charge, and is nothing special at helping keep your teeth clean.
We’ve put electric toothbrushes from the biggest brands – including Oral B and Colgate – through our tough tests. Our expert and independent reviews separate the brilliant brushes from the bad.
If you think spending more guarantees better quality, think again. We've tested brushes costing less than £50 that have outperformed others with a three-figure price tag, so it’s well worth reading our reviews to buy a better product and make a saving at the same time.
- Each electric toothbrush we test goes through 200 teeth cleans. We measure levels of plaque before and after each clean, so we can tell you which brushes will get your teeth really sparkling.
- We measure which brushes run out of charge quickly – the worst give you fewer than 20 two-minute brushes before the power runs out – so you can buy a brush that won't need constant plugging in.
- We even test how much noise each toothbrush makes, to help you avoid any unwanted early-morning shocks for you or sleeping family members.
Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial to unlock our electric toothbrush recommendations on this page. Already a member? Log in now.
How we uncover the best electric toothbrushes
We take more than 2,000 before-and-after plaque readings for each toothbrush from our panel of 21 triallists, to find out which electric toothbrushes are the best for your bathroom. But that's not all:
- Battery life You’ll want a toothbrush you can rely on to hold its charge. To check each brush’s stamina, we see how many two-minute brushes a fully charged battery gives. And because we test in the way you use your toothbrushes, we leave a 12-hour gap between each run-down – much like you would when you’re brushing twice a day.
- Battery recharge time Our independent tests have unearthed big differences in charging times between models. While some recharge in fewer than 12 hours, others take almost two whole days.
- Ease of use Our triallists rate how comfortable each brush is to use, both to hold and to brush with. We also check how straightforward it is to attach and remove the brush head.
Reviews you can trust
We test electric toothbrushes from the biggest brands on the market in the Which? test lab – including Oral B, Philips Sonicare and Colgate. We’ve found that even some of the biggest names don’t always deliver top-notch quality.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Try a £1 trial membership, and you'll receive access to all our online content and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.