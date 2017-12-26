Which? Best Buy electric toothbrushes

Even the cheapest electric toothbrush is much more expensive than its typical manual equivalent. And once you factor in the cost of replacement brush heads, an electric toothbrush can be quite a pricey purchase. So the last thing you want is one that's tricky to use, doesn’t have a long battery life, takes ages to charge, and is nothing special at helping keep your teeth clean.

We’ve put electric toothbrushes from the biggest brands – including Oral B and Colgate – through our tough tests. Our expert and independent reviews separate the brilliant brushes from the bad.

If you think spending more guarantees better quality, think again. We've tested brushes costing less than £50 that have outperformed others with a three-figure price tag, so it’s well worth reading our reviews to buy a better product and make a saving at the same time.

Each electric toothbrush we test goes through 200 teeth cleans. We measure levels of plaque before and after each clean, so we can tell you which brushes will get your teeth really sparkling.

We measure which brushes run out of charge quickly – the worst give you fewer than 20 two-minute brushes before the power runs out – so you can buy a brush that won't need constant plugging in.

We even test how much noise each toothbrush makes, to help you avoid any unwanted early-morning shocks for you or sleeping family members.

Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial to unlock our electric toothbrush recommendations on this page. Already a member? Log in now.